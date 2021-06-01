N.C. reaches $12 billion in unemployment benefit payments

North Carolina has surpassed $12 billion in initial state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit payments for the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.94 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.06 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.57 billion as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
That represents 54.7% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26. The program temporarily expired in December.
Since the resumption, and the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.64 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit program providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.41 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.12 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.76 billion since Oct. 1.
Claims update
DES reported another pandemic daily low for filed claims at 534 on Saturday.
It was the fifth consecutive Saturday that has yielded a daily low.
Kerry McComber, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Employment Security, has said DES “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina stabilized in the 1,000 to 3,200 range during May.
There were 1,333 claims filed Friday, along with 2,123 for Sunday and 1,092 for Monday.
Altogether, there were 10,425 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 12,308 over the previous seven-day period.
On May 21, the state crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individuals applying for state and/or federal UI benefits.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 15 months.
There had been 3.689 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Federal benefits dispute
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal PUA and PEUC programs through at least Sept. 6.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 161,980 PEUC recipients as of May 8, as well as 1,930 PUA participants as of May 15 and 82,674 continuing claims as of May 8.
Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs.
A similar push is being made by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several N.C. Republican legislative leaders.
The state had $3.85 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contained $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, mentioned Tuesday during Senate floor debate over return-to-work legislation in House Bill 334 that the trust fund has $2.74 billion — second highest in the country besides Oregon's $3.84 billion.
Oregon provides 26 weeks of UI benefits, while North Carolina currently is tied with Arkansas for second-lowest benefits weeks at 16, trailing only Alabama at 14.
However, on July 1, new UI claimants in North Carolina will receive only 13 weeks because of the sliding scale tied to the state's jobless rate that was put into place by the Republican super-majority in July 2013.
"We would also use funds from the Unemployment Insurance trust fund to pay the same back-to-work bonuses seen in the Republican proposal" in HB334, Nickel said.
Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, requested that Nickel's amendment "lie upon the table" during the floor debate.
According to Politicaldictionary.com, that term "is to make motion for the permanent disposal of a bill, resolution, amendment, appeal or motion." Edwards' motion passed 27-18.
“A false narrative is being pushed that North Carolinians are lazy and don’t want to work," Nickel said.
"That’s simply not true.
"North Carolina’s unemployment rate is just 4.4% which is just slightly above its pre-pandemic level," Nickel said.
