N.C. reaches $12 billion in unemployment benefit payments

By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.

Federal benefits dispute

The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal PUA and PEUC programs through at least Sept. 6.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 161,980 PEUC recipients as of May 8, as well as 1,930 PUA participants as of May 15 and 82,674 continuing claims as of May 8.

Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs.

A similar push is being made by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several N.C. Republican legislative leaders.

The state had $3.85 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contained $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.