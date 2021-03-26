N.C. reaches 3.5 million mark for unemployment claims during pandemic

North Carolina has surpassed the 3.5 million threshold for state and federal unemployment claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday that there have been 1.47 million North Carolinians to have applied to initial regular state and/or federal unemployment benefits since mid-March 2020.
Some federal programs require filing additional state claims to qualify.
About 29.2% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-February have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The extension of four federal unemployment benefit programs contributed to a recent modest uptick of initial claims in the state.
There have been 29,013 state and federal UI claims filed over the past seven reports, including a pandemic daily low of 1,088 on Saturday to a high of 11,909 claims filed Sunday.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
DES said Friday that its system has been updated to handle the PUA and PEUC extensions.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.11 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 198,758 PEUC recipients as of March 13, as well as 3,426 PUA participants.
DES provided an update on the resumption of work-search requirements for individuals filing for UI benefits starting March 15.
Those individuals "are required to complete work search activities each week to receive benefits, including make contact with three different employers each week and keep a detailed record of their work search."
"Due to COVID-19, up to two of the three employer contacts may temporarily be satisfied by participating in reemployment activities, such as workshops, self-assessments, career fairs, offered by local NCWorks Career Centers and/or their partner agencies."
For more information, go to des.nc.gov.
Payment updates
There have been $10.79 billion in UI funds paid since March 15, 2020, to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.63 billion since Oct. 1.
When the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $970 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
As of Friday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.88 billion, with just about $170 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
