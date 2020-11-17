N.C. reaches $8.7 billion in state, federal unemployment benefit payments

The average N.C. unemployment claimant received $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had paid $670 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $648.7 million.

The extended benefits program has paid out $148.8 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.76 billion with only about $70 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, per a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.