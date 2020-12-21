N.C. reaches $9 billion in unemployment payments during pandemic

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.

"The stimulus package preserved and extended historic elements of the CARES Act into the new year," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation.

Stettner said the average worker nationwide on PEUC will receive $7,400 from the bill, along with the average worker on PUA receiving $6,200. Both totals include the $600 stimulus check.

The estimate for North Carolinians is an average $6,376 in PEUC benefits and an average $5,446 in PUA benefits.

“States will be asked to implement a significant number of new rules for these programs for a law that will only last 11 weeks," Stettner said.