N.C. reaches another daily pandemic low for unemployment benefit claims

As North Carolina nears $12 billion in state and federal unemployment-insurance benefits for the COVID-19 pandemic, the state reached another daily pandemic low in filed claims over the weekend.
There were 740 claims filed Saturday, which was 59 below the previous daily low of 799 on May 15.
It is the fourth consecutive Saturday that has yielded a daily low.
Kerry McComber, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Employment Security, said Tuesday that the division "generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays."
"It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday."
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 2,000 to 3,200 range during May.
For example, following the record daily low, there were 2,437 cases reported for Sunday and 2,413 for Monday.
Altogether, there were 12,852 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 14,509 over the previous seven-day period.
On Friday, the state crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individuals applying for state and/or federal UI benefits.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 14 months.
There had been 3.68 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
At $6.51 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.7% of the $11.9 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.63 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.74 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 163,438 PEUC recipients as of May 1, as well as 2,235 PUA participants as of May 8 and 83,052 continuing claims as of May 1.
At least 22 states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the two programs in an effort to compel those drawing UI benefits to take minimum- to low-wage jobs.
Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.94 billion, with just about $230 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contained $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
