N.C. reaches another daily pandemic low for unemployment benefit claims

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 163,438 PEUC recipients as of May 1, as well as 2,235 PUA participants as of May 8 and 83,052 continuing claims as of May 1.

At least 22 states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the two programs in an effort to compel those drawing UI benefits to take minimum- to low-wage jobs.

Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.94 billion, with just about $230 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contained $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

