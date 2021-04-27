N.C. reaches pandemic daily low for unemployment claims over weekend

When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.34 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.25 billion since Oct. 1.

The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.32 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 171,926 PEUC recipients as of April 3, as well as 2,509 PUA participants as of April 10 and 85,835 continuing claims as of April 3.

Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.91 billion, with just about $200 million being paid out since Oct. 1.