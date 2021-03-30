N.C. reaches pandemic low for daily unemployment benefit claims over weekend

DES said Friday its system has been updated to handle the PUA and PEUC extensions.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.14 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 198,758 PEUC recipients as of March 13, as well as 3,426 PUA participants.

DES provided an update on the resumption of work-search requirements for individuals filing for UI benefits starting March 15.

Those individuals “are required to complete work search activities each week to receive benefits, including make contact with three different employers each week and keep a detailed record of their work search.”

“Due to COVID-19, up to two of the three employer contacts may temporarily be satisfied by participating in reemployment activities, such as workshops, self-assessments, career fairs, offered by local NCWorks Career Centers and/or their partner agencies.”

Payment updates

There have been $10.9 billion in UI funds paid since March 15, 2020, to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.