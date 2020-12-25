N.C. reaches settlement with hotel room booker

The N.C. Attorney General's Office said this week that the state will gain $76,019 from a $2.4 million multistate settlement with Sabre Corp.

The overall $2.4 million settlement involves a 2017 data breach of the company’s hotel booking system that exposed the data of 1.3 million credit cards.

Sabre’s hotel booking system connects business travel coordinators, travel agencies, and online travel booking companies with hotel customers.

On June 6, 2017, Sabre informed its hotel customers of a data breach that had occurred between August 2016 and March 2017. The hotels provided notice to consumers, but some consumers received their notices late and some received multiple notices stemming from the same breach.

The settlement requires Sabre to: specify the roles and responsibilities of both parties in the event of a breach in future contracts; try to determine whether its customers have provided notice to consumers; and provide the attorneys general a list of all the customers that it has notified.

