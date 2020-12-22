N.C. reaches seven-week high for initial unemployment claims

Initial unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina jumped to a seven-week high of 11,468 on Monday, the state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
The last time there were more daily UI claims was 12,796 on Nov. 2. The seven-day range had been 2,286 to 7,346.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
The increase comes as three state and federal unemployment benefit program are set to end — potentially temporarily — on Saturday.
Congress passed Monday the $908 billion COVID-19 relief package that includes a $300 federal extended UI weekly benefit for up to 11 weeks, and a one-time $600 per individual stimulus payment.
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs will expire Saturday. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, those programs have combined to pay $1.49 billion to North Carolinians.
There's an expectation that it may take until mid-January for the $300 weekly UI payment to begin, which means those currently receiving payments from the PEUC and PUA programs may lose funding for two or more weeks.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation, said the estimate for North Carolinians is an average $6,376 in PEUC benefits and an average $5,446 in PUA benefits when including the one-time stimulus funds.
Distribution of the $600 payment could begin next week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday. It is expected to be similar to the $1,200 payment in that taxpayers already with direct deposit will receive it sooner.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.
Altogether, there have been 2.96 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.
Of those, 1.38 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 31.5% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
North Carolina surpassed over the weekend the $9 billion threshold for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.
Nearly 79% of the payments since late March, or $7.09 billion out of $9.02 billion, have come from federal funds.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $842 million since Oct. 1.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $124.7 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to end after Saturday.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $190.2 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $589.8 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $19.3 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
