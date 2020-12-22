N.C. reaches seven-week high for initial unemployment claims

After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $842 million since Oct. 1.

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

Payments were at $124.7 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to end after Saturday.

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.