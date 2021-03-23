 Skip to main content
N.C. receives $4.2 million from surgical mesh settlement
North Carolina will receive $4.2 million from a multistate settlement with Boston Scientific Corp. that requires the company to pay a combined $188.6 million to 47 states and the District of Columbia.

The settlement resolves allegations that the company deceptively marketed transvaginal surgical mesh devices to patients.

Surgical mesh is a synthetic woven fabric that is implanted in the pelvic floor through the vagina to treat health conditions in women, such as stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. These are common conditions women experience due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age or other factors.

Although use of surgical mesh involves the risk of serious complications and is not proven to be any more effective than traditional tissue repair, millions of women were implanted with the devices and thousands of women are alleged to have suffered serious complications resulting from these devices.

The complaint alleges that Boston misrepresented the safety of these products by failing to disclose the full range of potential serious and irreversible complications caused by mesh, including chronic pain, voiding dysfunction and new onset of incontinence.

