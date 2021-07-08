N.C. remains at near pandemic-low for weekly unemployment insurance claims

Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.98 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.49 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program, at $6.83 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook rose by 2,000 to 373,000 for the week that ended July 3, after reaching a pandemic low of 371,000 the previous week.

There were 14.21 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of June 19. About 3.48 million workers drew state benefits and 10.73 million received federal benefits.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said that the national labor market "continues to gradually improve in mid-2021."