N.C. remains at near pandemic-low for weekly unemployment insurance claims

Weekly initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina set another low for the COVID-19 pandemic last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 4,517 claims for the week that ended July 3, compared with a revised 4,538 the previous week.
The state was 25th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.7 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 136,563 PEUC recipients as of June 19, as well as 1,251 PUA participants as of June 26 and 63,662 continuing claims as of June 19.
North Carolina is at $12.47 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.98 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.49 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program, at $6.83 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook rose by 2,000 to 373,000 for the week that ended July 3, after reaching a pandemic low of 371,000 the previous week.
There were 14.21 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of June 19. About 3.48 million workers drew state benefits and 10.73 million received federal benefits.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said that the national labor market "continues to gradually improve in mid-2021."
"Claims can be volatile around holidays, so the small increase in claims the week of Independence Day is not concerning. The trend is definitely improving, although unemployment still remains very high.
Faucher said there remains evidence of a tight labor supply restricting job growth.
Factors include: childcare difficulties; continuing concern over catching the coronavirus; and higher unemployment insurance benefits "that may be leading some job seekers to be choosier in taking a new job," Faucher said.
Expiring federal benefits
According to nonpartisan think tank The Century Foundation, 24 states with Republican governors have chosen to end their participation in the $300 weekly federal UI benefit from June 12 through July 3.
Those include Georgia and South Carolina on June 26 and Tennessee on July 3. Arizona will end the benefits Saturday.
Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed to end the state's participation on Aug. 3 in exchange for raising the state's maximum weekly UI payment by $28 to $275.
On June 23, the N.C. General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires the state to withdraw early from the federal programs.
On July 2, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed SB116.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
At full attendance, at least 72 votes are needed to override a veto in the House, while 30 is needed in the Senate.
Senate Bill 116 would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments. The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.
The SB116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper said he vetoed the bill in part because the programs are set to last just eight more weeks, and in part because the state has “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
Faucher said prematurely ending federal UI benefits may prompt individuals to re-enter the workforce in some states, "although there’s little evidence of that so far in state-level unemployment insurance data."
336-727-7376