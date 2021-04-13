N.C. Senate OKs bill to waive some ABC permit fees for bars

A state House bill that would waive certain ABC permit renewal fees for bars through Sept. 1 cleared the Senate 47-0 on Tuesday.

House Bill 73 passed the House on March 4.

The initial version would have waived those fees for a full year, or from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

The bill was amended to the shorter timetable on April 1 in the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee.

The House has to approve the change before the bill can go to Gov. Roy Cooper for his consideration.

Another alcohol-related bill, House Bill 211, would allow restaurants, bars, wineries and distilleries to reopen at full capacity. The bill, if it becomes law, would supersede a governor’s executive order related to a public-health emergency.

The bill cleared the House Judiciary 1 committee by voice vote Tuesday with several no votes. It was the first of three potential committee steps.

House Bill 73