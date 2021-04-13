N.C. Senate OKs bill to waive some ABC permit fees for bars

A state House bill that would waive certain ABC permit renewal fees for bars through Sept. 1 cleared the Senate 47-0 on Tuesday.
House Bill 73 passed the House on March 4.
The initial version would have waived those fees for a full year, or from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.
The bill was amended to the shorter timetable on April 1 in the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee.
The House has to approve the change before the bill can go to Gov. Roy Cooper for his consideration.
Another alcohol-related bill, House Bill 211, would allow restaurants, bars, wineries and distilleries to reopen at full capacity. The bill, if it becomes law, would supersede a governor’s executive order related to a public-health emergency.
The bill cleared the House Judiciary 1 committee by voice vote Tuesday with several no votes. It was the first of three potential committee steps.
House Bill 73
Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, and sponsor of the Senate amendment to HB73, has said the change allows legislators to “look at what other options we have to help the businesses that have been affected by (COVID-19 restrictions).”
Edwards said House bill sponsors agreed to support the change.
The bill would cover 13 types of permits: on-premises malt beverage; on-premises unfortified wine; on-premises fortified wine; mixed beverages; culinary; mixed beverages catering; guest room cabinet; wine tasting; wine shop; malt beverage tasting; spirituous liquor tasting; antique spirituous liquor; and common area entertainment.
Bar owners who have prepaid ABC permit fees for 2021-22 could request a refund.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said there would be an estimated $25 million in permit fees affected by the waiver.
Bars already had payment deadlines extended for certain ABC permit renewals, retroactive to June 30, 2020, after a move by Gov. Roy Cooper in February.
House Bill 211
HB211 could represent the first step in fully opening segments of the North Carolina economy.
The bill, which has Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, as one of three primary sponsors, faces long odds of passage, foremost because it would supersede any emergency executive order by Cooper or municipal or county ordinance.
Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.
HB211 must clear three committee steps before going to the House floor.
“Local businesses have shown their flexibility and resiliency to stay in business with reduced capacity and make necessary changes to keep customers safe,” Zenger said.
“House Bill 211 balances the needs of our local businesses with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to open at full capacity while they continue to follow certain safety guidelines ...”
The bill would require all employees to self-administer or undergo a temperature check daily before beginning work, answer a health questionnaire and be sent home if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
The bill also would require “frequent, routine cleanings of high-touch and high-use areas during hours of operation and a thorough, deep-cleaning and sanitation” after closing.
Other requirements would include providing guests and staff with disposable gloves and masks if offering buffet or self-service. Beverages could not be self-served.
No more than 10 guests could be seated at a single table.
