N.C. senator files bill to rescind Guilford legal notices law

Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, filed Friday legislation that would rescind a controversial local bill, passed in 2017, that allows local government entities in Guilford County to post their legal notices on their websites instead of in newspapers in the county.

Garrett filed Senate Bill 281, titled “Fair Treatment for Journalism.”

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 205, a public bill, after it passed the House by a 60-53 vote and the Senate by a 32-14 vote. However, the governor cannot veto a local bill, which can include up to 14 counties per bill.

Republican-sponsored House bills 35 and 51 were recommended March 8 to the House Rules and Operations committee.

The bills would allow government entities to post non-government legal notices for the public on their websites for a fee. Those could include notices for such proceedings as foreclosures, divorces, child custody and estates.

Combined, the bills affect 23 counties, covering nearly a quarter of the state. Davidson, Davie and Rockingham are listed in HB35.

