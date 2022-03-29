N.C. sets virtual career fair for individuals with disabilities

The state of North Carolina has set a virtual career for individuals with disabilities for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13. Registration is at https://oshr.nc.gov/virtual-career-fair-individuals-disabilities.

State agencies and universities will be represented to recruit applicants interested in public service careers for opportunities at agencies and locations across North Carolina.

Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters.

Participants are encouraged to create an online profile in NEOGOV, the state jobs portal, at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

The career fair is the part of part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Employment First initiative, which seeks to provide competitive, integrated employment for individuals with disabilities.

For more information, contact Kristin Siemek at Kristin.Siemek@nc.gov or (984) 236-0853.

