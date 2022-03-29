 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

N.C. sets virtual career fair for individuals with disabilities

  • 0

The state of North Carolina has set a virtual career for individuals with disabilities for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13. Registration is at https://oshr.nc.gov/virtual-career-fair-individuals-disabilities.

State agencies and universities will be represented to recruit applicants interested in public service careers for opportunities at agencies and locations across North Carolina.

Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters.

Participants are encouraged to create an online profile in NEOGOV, the state jobs portal, at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

The career fair is the part of part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Employment First initiative, which seeks to provide competitive, integrated employment for individuals with disabilities.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Kristin Siemek at Kristin.Siemek@nc.gov or (984) 236-0853.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert