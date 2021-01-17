N.C. slightly less attractive for inbound moves from other states, but we're still popular

"If the pandemic fails to recede, the North Carolina economy is likely to stagnate in 2021, and could even experience an outright contraction."

The other factor is that "much of North Carolina’s growth over the past 20 years has come from strong in-migration from other states," Faucher said.

"It is unclear whether the pandemic will change those patterns.

"But if in-migration falls, growth over the next few years in North Carolina is likely to weaken."

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that "the attractiveness of North Carolina as a location for businesses and households will increase after the pandemic."

"Charlotte and the Triangle have been at the top of many lists for people and firms leaving locations like the New York-New Jersey metro areas.

"But, over time, as Charlotte and the Triangle’s costs rise, more opportunities for the Triad should develop," Walden said. "The Triad has most of the positive characteristics of Charlotte and the Triad — they are just not as well publicized."