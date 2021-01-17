N.C. slightly less attractive for inbound moves from other states, but we're still popular

North Carolina's attractiveness as a in-migration destination in 2020 came with a decided glass half-full, half-empty economic perspective.
North Carolina again ranks in the top 10 states for inbound moves from another state, according to annual reports from four national moving companies.
The companies are Allied Van Lines, North American Van Lines Inc., U-Haul and United Van Lines.
Yet, the state slipped down the list for three of the companies, a reflection that North Carolina and the Southeast may have lost some of their appeal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary example is North Carolina dropping from third in 2019 to ninth in 2020, according to U-Haul's report.
Unlike the other three reports, U-Haul had North Carolina at nearly an even split between arrivals and departures.
"People coming to North Carolina in one-way U-Haul trucks increased more than 11% during the past year, while departures rose 12% over 2019," U-Haul said.
"Despite the larger increase in departures, arrivals still accounted for nearly 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in North Carolina during 2020."
The Raleigh-Durham corridor, Wilmington, Clayton, Boone and Hendersonville were among North Carolina’s top migration gainers. Winston-Salem was in a second tier of ranking.
Chuck Watson, president of U-Haul Co. of Raleigh, said in a statement that “because North Carolina’s workforce is so tech-heavy, many companies have allowed employees to work from home," including out of state.
"The other part of that is North Carolina still giving people some freedom of movement. There are some restrictions and everyone is being cautious, but people are still able to work. That’s an asset."
Jobs main factor
United Van Lines had North Carolina sixth in the country for inbound moves for its customers, up from ninth. It was United’s 42nd annual migration report.
Idaho ranked first, followed by South Carolina and Oregon.
Nearly 60% of United's customers for North Carolina were those migrating into the state.
About 38% of customers said they moved to North Carolina primarily for their jobs, followed by 28% for family, 24% for retirement, 16% for lifestyle and 3.4% for their health. Customers were allowed to pick more than one reason.
The bulk of the in-migration, at 61%, was ages 55 and older.
“Each year, our United Van Lines study provides critical insights into broader migration patterns and Americans’ moving motivations." said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United.
“For example, as more people experience job and lifestyle changes amid the pandemic like remote working, we’re seeing they have more flexibility in where they can live — many choosing to move from urban to more rural areas.”
The top destination choice for United customers was Wilmington with a 78% inbound rate, followed by Charlotte at 63% inbound and the Triad at 57% inbound.
The top reason for moving to North Carolina, at 37.4%, was job-related.
"Fewer people are moving in and out year over year because of jobs, including a COVID effect with more people remote working," United said.
Another 27.9% came to North Carolina to be closer to family, along with 23.9% choosing to spending their retirement in the state.
Winston-Salem attraction
Allied Van Lines reported that North Carolina was fifth for customer inbound moves in 2020, down from third in 2019.
That was true for both consumer moves and corporate moves.
Texas and California ranked one-two in both consumer and corporate moves.
Allied had 57.9% of customer traffic considered as inbound moves for North Carolina.
The company listed four destination categories for the state.
For the Triad, the primary in-migration trends were — in order — Atlanta, Washington, D.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Boston and Chicago.
Meanwhile, the top destinations for those leaving the Triad were — in order — Dallas, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas, Seattle and Kansas City.
North American Van Lines ranked North Carolina fifth, unchanged from 2019, with 61% of customers being inbound rentals and 39% outbound rental.
"Of course, the warmer weather is a draw for many people," North American said in its report. "Some states may have hot summers, but the mild winter is worth it for some.
"For those seeking to avoid congested areas, the South offers a lot of open space and opportunity to live more rurally, but with access to common conveniences.
"This may have been particularly important in 2020 as individuals sought their own space and avoid congested cities."
Pandemic remains moving issue
The attractiveness of North Carolina to newcomers in 2021 will be determined by two main factors, said Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
"The first obviously is the path of the pandemic," Faucher said.
"North Carolina should see very good economic and job growth in 2021, but that depends on an efficient rollout of the vaccines and caseloads falling through the spring, summer and fall.
"If the pandemic fails to recede, the North Carolina economy is likely to stagnate in 2021, and could even experience an outright contraction."
The other factor is that "much of North Carolina’s growth over the past 20 years has come from strong in-migration from other states," Faucher said.
"It is unclear whether the pandemic will change those patterns.
"But if in-migration falls, growth over the next few years in North Carolina is likely to weaken."
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that "the attractiveness of North Carolina as a location for businesses and households will increase after the pandemic."
"Charlotte and the Triangle have been at the top of many lists for people and firms leaving locations like the New York-New Jersey metro areas.
"But, over time, as Charlotte and the Triangle’s costs rise, more opportunities for the Triad should develop," Walden said. "The Triad has most of the positive characteristics of Charlotte and the Triad — they are just not as well publicized."
"Of course, the mix of local industries is important. But the Triad has a great location, access to regional and national markets, high level educational institutions, and a size that gives firms in the region a wide presence.
"I think the opportunities for marketing the Triad are high, and been saying this for decades."
