N.C. stands alone atop Site Selection's business climate ranking for 2021

However, in a subsection of the Site Selection 2021 rankings, a survey of corporate executives listed Texas first, followed by a three-way tie for second among North Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

“We’re happy to place this honor alongside the state’s other top business rankings, including being Forbes’ choice as the nation’s best state for business for three straight years,” Christopher Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., said in a statement.

North Carolina also was ranked second on CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” list for 2021.

Workforce skills were listed by survey participants as the most important criteria for the sixth year in a row, with transportation infrastructure at No. 2. Workforce development, ease of permitting and regulatory procedures, and utility cost and reliability rounded out the top-five criteria.

N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders told Site Selection that a primary economic strength of the state is workforce-skills development.