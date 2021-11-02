N.C. stands alone atop Site Selection's business climate ranking for 2021

North Carolina stands alone again in possessing the nation's top business climate for 2021, according to Site Selection magazine.
North Carolina edged out Georgia for the top honor after the states tied for first place in the 2020 rankings.
The rankings remain based 50% on a survey of corporate real-estate executives and 50% on an index of seven criteria derived from data in the Conway Projects database. The cutoff for the data was 2020.
It is the first time in nine years that Georgia wasn't ranked or tied for first. Texas, Ohio and Indiana rounded out the top five.
Meanwhile, in the main commentary report on the 2021 rankings, Site Selection editor-in-chief Mark Arend asked, "Could this signal the Tar Heel state's return to business climate dominance?"
North Carolina had a previous multiyear run at the top from 2005 to 2010.
For 2021, Arend cited "the blend of location ingredients required by capital investors in key industry sectors" as major factors for North Carolina's first-place recognition.
Those include advantages in supply-chain logistics, lower cost of doing business, the 2.5% corporate tax rate, fewer regulations, economic incentives and workforce-training programs.
However, in a subsection of the Site Selection 2021 rankings, a survey of corporate executives listed Texas first, followed by a three-way tie for second among North Carolina, Florida and Georgia.
“We’re happy to place this honor alongside the state’s other top business rankings, including being Forbes’ choice as the nation’s best state for business for three straight years,” Christopher Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., said in a statement.
North Carolina also was ranked second on CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” list for 2021.
Workforce skills were listed by survey participants as the most important criteria for the sixth year in a row, with transportation infrastructure at No. 2. Workforce development, ease of permitting and regulatory procedures, and utility cost and reliability rounded out the top-five criteria.
N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders told Site Selection that a primary economic strength of the state is workforce-skills development.
“Others might focus on recruitment strategies and incentives and other things that are important to us, but this one is focused on preparing our communities, our businesses and our people for sustainable success, which will come through talent development," Sanders said.
“We’re partnering with our community college system, the Department of Public Instruction and others to increase the availability of education and job training for in-demand, high-potential fields."
Charlotte, Triangle top factors
As expected, Charlotte and the Triangle were the main economic engines driving North Carolina's emergence with the top business climate.
Site Selection listed 29 economic-development projects in the North Carolina portion of its report.
Of the 17 projects with a job-commitment of at least 200, 10 are in the Charlotte or Triangle regions.
By contrast, there were none cited in Forsyth County and just three in the Triad: 451 jobs with United Parcel Services' operation in Mebane; 403 with Ontex Group in Stokesdale; and 300 with Nestle Purina in Eden.
Chung said North Carolina’s economic development momentum has remained strong despite the pandemic, including winning some highly competitive megaprojects across diverse industries.
“These include Apple’s choice of Research Triangle Park for a 3,000-job, $1-billion East Coast campus; FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ $2-billion, 725-job plant in Holly Springs; and a more than $1 billion beverage-manufacturing campus in Concord anchored by Red Bull, Ball Corp. and Rauch,” Chung said.
“But equally important are the project wins having big impacts in our smaller towns and cities, such as White River Marine Group’s acquisition of Hatteras Yachts in New Bern and its plans for a state-of-the-art, 500-job boat-manufacturing facility there.”
Business-climate rankings have evolved over the past 14 years into a cottage industry that states and often politicians use to spotlight their marketplaces and boast of their economic prowess.
Other rankings that have North Carolina at or near the top include; 24/7 Wall St., a financial-research company; Anderson Economic Group; Chief Executive magazine; George Mason University; FitSmall Business.com; The Tax Foundation; and U.S. News & World Report.
The Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly has reduced the state’s corporate-tax rate from 6.9% in 2013 to 2.5% in 2019 — the lowest in the country for states that have a corporate tax rate. The result has led to a $600 million annual reduction in corporate tax dollars paid to North Carolina.
Economists, however, tend to believe that states and their politicians are limited in what they can do to grow their economies outside of how the national economy is performing.
