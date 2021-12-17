N.C. Supreme Court sides with Reynolds in shareholder dispute

The N.C. Supreme Court has provided Reynolds American Inc. with a major legal victory related to a shareholder dispute involving how it was sold in July 2017.
The court upheld Friday an April 2020 ruling by the N.C. Business Court that Reynolds provided "fair value" to shareholders who objected to the return they received from Reynolds’ $54.5 billion sale to British American Tobacco Plc.
Reynolds did not provide immediate comment on the ruling.
BAT acquired at that time the 57.8% of Reynolds that it didn’t already own. BAT acquired a 42.2% ownership stake as part of Reynolds' $4.4 billion purchase of BAT subsidiary Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. in 2004.
The dissenting shareholders are led by Third Motion Equities Master Fund Ltd. Some dissenting shareholders are based outside the United States, including in the Cayman Islands.
The initial BAT offer for Reynolds in January 2017 was valued at $59.64 a share. The share price value reached $65.87 when the deal closed.
According to legal documents, the dispute centers on the dissenting shareholders, "who believed that the agreed-upon deal price significantly undervalued Reynolds, refused to tender their shares at closing."
The dissenting shareholders argued that "fair value" for their Reynolds shares was between $81.21 and $94.33.
Because the dissenting shareholders chose not to tender their shares, Reynolds opted to pay “the amount the corporation estimates to be the fair value of their shares" at $59.64, plus interest, according to the Business Court ruling.
The justice wrote in a 56-page ruling that the Business Court "properly determined the 'fair value' of shares ... the $59.64 per share, plus interest, Reynolds paid these shareholders (the dissenters) 'equals or exceeds the fair value of Reynolds shares as of the date of the merger."
The justice agreed with the Business Court judgment that "that no further payments to (the dissenters) are required."
In addressing the dissenters' objection to how the fair value was determined, the justice ruled "the dissenters’ characterization of the analysis performed by the Business Court is inconsistent with any fair reading of the challenged judgment."
Background
Legal analysts have said Reynolds' Business Court case had the potential to set legal precedent in North Carolina for how to handle a corporation’s judicial appraisal request for determining the fair value of common stock held by shareholders declining to make their holdings known.
Large shareholders, typically those ranked in the top 10 for ownership, are required to declare their stock holdings in regulatory filings on a frequent basis, particularly when they acquire or sell stock.
In May 2018, Reynolds made these requests of the dissenting shareholders: document any purchase, sale of other transaction involving Reynolds stock; any stock ownership by themselves or other groups acting on their behalf; and the value of the stock from Aug. 1, 2016, to the closing of the deal on July 25, 2017.
The defendants declined to provide the requested information, calling the documents “irrelevant requests” related to determining the value of their Reynolds stock holdings.
In September 2018, Business Court Judge Louis Bledsoe III ordered the 20 shareholder groups provide three sets of documents that he considered as non-privileged.
In June 2019, Bledsoe determined that “whether defendants properly perfected their shareholder appraisal rights is a matter beyond the statutorily defined scope of this lawsuit.”
Bledsoe said he drew primarily from Delaware legal precedents on judicial appraisals in making his ruling, though those precedents are not likely binding in North Carolina.
Reynolds claims assessing “the value of Reynolds securities, whether common stock or some other form of security, are unquestionably relevant to the value of (Reynolds).”
Conclusion
The justices rule that "the obvious intent of the appraisal statutes is to ensure that every shareholder has an opportunity 'to obtain payment of the fair value of that shareholder’s shares' in circumstances where the General Assembly believes the nature of and circumstances attendant to a transaction risks depriving certain shareholders of fair value."
"The intent is to ensure that shareholders are made whole, not to give sophisticated entities another incentive to pursue 'appraisal arbitrage.' "
The justices ruled that "given this clear intent, the result of the dissenters’ interpretation — which would require Reynolds to pay the dissenters more than $100 million in interest payments, even though it has been established that Reynolds initially paid the dissenters fair value — is absurd."
"We agree with Reynolds that the Business Court determined the fair value of Reynolds shares in a manner which comported with the guidelines set forth in North Carolina’s appraisal statutes."
336-727-7376