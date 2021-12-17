N.C. Supreme Court sides with Reynolds in shareholder dispute

Bledsoe said he drew primarily from Delaware legal precedents on judicial appraisals in making his ruling, though those precedents are not likely binding in North Carolina.

Reynolds claims assessing “the value of Reynolds securities, whether common stock or some other form of security, are unquestionably relevant to the value of (Reynolds).”

Conclusion

The justices rule that "the obvious intent of the appraisal statutes is to ensure that every shareholder has an opportunity 'to obtain payment of the fair value of that shareholder’s shares' in circumstances where the General Assembly believes the nature of and circumstances attendant to a transaction risks depriving certain shareholders of fair value."

"The intent is to ensure that shareholders are made whole, not to give sophisticated entities another incentive to pursue 'appraisal arbitrage.' "

The justices ruled that "given this clear intent, the result of the dissenters’ interpretation — which would require Reynolds to pay the dissenters more than $100 million in interest payments, even though it has been established that Reynolds initially paid the dissenters fair value — is absurd."

"We agree with Reynolds that the Business Court determined the fair value of Reynolds shares in a manner which comported with the guidelines set forth in North Carolina’s appraisal statutes."

