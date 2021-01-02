N.C. surges to record daily highs for COVID-19 cases, positive test rates

"The task force cautions that these people should not enter any indoor space where people aren't wearing masks, and recommends having groceries and medicine delivered to avoid exposure," Cooper said Wednesday.

"That's a lot. The recommendations stresses that gatherings of people not wearing masks, public or private, simply are not safe. That's how prevalent this virus is right now.

"This is simply a matter of life or death," Cooper said. "The vaccines offer hope, but they will take time."

Cohen repeated her warning that "the spread is so critical ... that if you are under the age of 40 and you gathered beyond your immediate household, you need to assume you became infected with COVID even if you don't have any symptoms."

"The (White House) task force warns that you are dangerous to others, and must isolate from anyone at increased risk for severe disease, and get yourself tested."

Cohen said the task force also recommends that if you are over age 55 or have significant health conditions, "you should not enter any indoor public spaces."

DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Tuesday.

