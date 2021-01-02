N.C. surges to record daily highs for COVID-19 cases, positive test rates

An expected holiday gatherings-related surge in COVID-19 cases led to North Carolina beginning 2021 with a daily pandemic high, and Forsyth County just below a record level.
There was a daily case count of 9,527 reported Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That was followed by 9,356 case reported Saturday.
DHHS provided a two-day update Saturday. The previous statewide daily high was 8,551 reported Wednesday.
The overall count is at 558,437 since mid-March.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth with 352 cases Friday and 213 cases Saturday.
The highest number of new daily cases in Forsyth is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,208.
“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Saturday. "We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state."
Gov. Roy Cooper, Cohen and local infectious-disease experts warned before Christmas of the potential for a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases related to social holiday gatherings through this weekend.
It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear in most infected individuals.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said the current surge in cases is likely to last longer that those over Thanksgiving because Christmas, New Year's Day and other holiday social gatherings likely began in mid-December and will last through this weekend
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas," Cooper said.
"We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines that includes the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through at least Friday.
Red alert
There were four additional deaths in Forsyth over the two-day reporting period for an overall total of 225.
Forsyth is on DHHS' list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Dec. 22, also designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread.
Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes.
Over the past seven days, there's also been nine additional deaths in Davidson County for an overall total of 86, along with an additional 15 in Surry County for a total of 78, and seven in Stokes County for an overall total of 30.
“I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you," Cohen said. "If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time."
COVID metrics
There were 134 COVID-19 related deaths reported for North Carolina over the two-day period, raising the overall total to 6,892.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Cohen also expressed concern about North Carolina reaching a pandemic daily high of a 15.5% positive rate for the 65,910 tests conducted Thursday.
The previous record high for positive test rate is 14.8% out of 20,925 tests conducted Monday.
Forsyth tied the pandemic high for positive rate at 12.9% out of about 1,750 tests conducted Thursday. That level of positive rate has been reached five times, with the last time before Thursday being Dec. 19.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 85.6% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 17,682 out of 20,643. There are 2,740 active cases in the county at that time.
There were 3,479 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 12:25 p.m. Saturday, down 14 from the record high of 3,493 on Thursday.
By comparison, there were 1,966 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus on Nov. 30.
The 17-county Triad region has 956 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down 13 from the record high of 969 on Tuesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. The Charlotte region currently has the second-highest number, with 871 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
In response, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist are limiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults. Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers.
The first round of socioeconomic restrictions orders from Cooper during the first weeks of the pandemic were designed to keep the state's hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Stark warnings
Cohen repeated in Saturday's statement the stark warnings that she and Cooper provided during their COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Their message is geared primarily toward individuals ages 65 and older, and those with an underlying health condition. It is based on the latest North Carolina-centric recommendations from the White House's coronavirus task force.
"The task force cautions that these people should not enter any indoor space where people aren't wearing masks, and recommends having groceries and medicine delivered to avoid exposure," Cooper said Wednesday.
"That's a lot. The recommendations stresses that gatherings of people not wearing masks, public or private, simply are not safe. That's how prevalent this virus is right now.
"This is simply a matter of life or death," Cooper said. "The vaccines offer hope, but they will take time."
Cohen repeated her warning that "the spread is so critical ... that if you are under the age of 40 and you gathered beyond your immediate household, you need to assume you became infected with COVID even if you don't have any symptoms."
"The (White House) task force warns that you are dangerous to others, and must isolate from anyone at increased risk for severe disease, and get yourself tested."
Cohen said the task force also recommends that if you are over age 55 or have significant health conditions, "you should not enter any indoor public spaces."
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Tuesday.
336-727-7376