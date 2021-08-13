N.C. surpasses 1 million unemployment benefit claimants for pandemic

North Carolina has surpassed the 1 million threshold for claimants who have received state or federal unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday that about 65% of UI applicants have been approved for benefits, while 34% did not meet eligibility requirements.

DES also reported the state crossed the 3.8 million mark for total state and federal claims filed.

There have been 1.53 million individual claims. Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program.

New daily claims were down slightly from Tuesday through Thursday as two key federal benefits are set to expire on Sept. 4.

There were 1,457 claims Tuesday, 1,359 on Wednesday and 1,304 on Thursday.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”

For example, the state reached a six-month high on July 4 for daily UI claims at 9,985 because it represented a new quarterly reporting period for some claims. DES said the increase “was due to filing requirements at the beginning of a new calendar quarter.”