N.C. surpasses $13 billion mark for unemployment payments during pandemic

North Carolina has exceeded the $13 billion mark for state and federal unemployment benefit payments for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday that of that amount, regular state benefits are at $2.01 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.01 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.16 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.

Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.28 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

However, federal benefits to North Carolina are expected to shrink substantially following the Sept. 4 expiration of two pivotal UI programs.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program has provided at $1.66 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.2 billion.