N.C. surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth nears 25,000 cases

David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious disease expert, said Friday it remains too early to say that the holiday surge in COVID-19 numbers has reached its peak locally or statewide.

It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

Priest has said one key area of concern in early January was a 25% positive test rate in the system’s Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.

On Friday, Priest said the positive test rate over the seven-day period has dropped to 19%.

“It remains to be seen how much improvement we're actually seeing," Priest said.

Timeliness is key

Dr. Alex Azar, who is stepping down Wednesday as U.S. DHHS secretary, said that by late January the department will begin rationing state vaccine allotments in part based on the number of residents ages 65 and older, as well as states' percentage of distributing previous vaccine allotments.

"If you are not using vaccines that you have the right to, then we should be rebalancing to states that are using that vaccine," Azar said on Jan. 12.