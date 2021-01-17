N.C. surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth nears 25,000 cases

North Carolina has surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic, while Forsyth County nears 25,000 cases, according to Sunday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 97 deaths reported statewide Sunday, raising the overall total to 8,083.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS will not issue a COVID-19 report Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. state holiday.
It took just 13 days from the statewide death toll to go from 7,000 to 8,000.
The most deaths statewide per month during the pandemic were 1,542 during December. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 1,280 deaths during January.
Nationally, N.C. ranks 16th in overall deaths, and fourth in the Southeast behind Florida (23,799 as of Friday), Georgia (12,138) and Tennessee (8,311).
There were 6,811 new cases reported Sunday in N.C. for an overall total of 674.637.
One positive note is a drop in the statewide positive test rate, at 10% out of 71,374 tests conducted Friday. It is the lowest level since 9.7% on Dec. 23.
The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,862 as of 11 a.m. Sunday, down 33 from Saturday's report. The record high is 3,990 reported on Thursday.
Forsyth update
DHHS reported that Forsyth had 274 new cases, increasing the overall total to 24,973. The daily high is 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths with the overall total remaining at 248.
Forsyth had a daily pandemic high of nine deaths in DHHS' Friday report, most likely residents of local long-term care facilities in the county based on DHHS' latest semiweekly update released Friday.
DHHS' 17-county version of the Triad region had 1,071 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sunday's report, up 16 from Saturday. The daily high is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the daily hospitalization high for most of the past 13 weeks.
The Triad also has the most intensive care units currently in use at 489, or 23.8% of ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,926, or 24.7% statewide.
DHHS reported Sunday that Forsyth had a positive test rate of 14% out of about 1,500 tests conducted Friday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious disease expert, said Friday it remains too early to say that the holiday surge in COVID-19 numbers has reached its peak locally or statewide.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
Priest has said one key area of concern in early January was a 25% positive test rate in the system’s Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
On Friday, Priest said the positive test rate over the seven-day period has dropped to 19%.
“It remains to be seen how much improvement we're actually seeing," Priest said.
Timeliness is key
Dr. Alex Azar, who is stepping down Wednesday as U.S. DHHS secretary, said that by late January the department will begin rationing state vaccine allotments in part based on the number of residents ages 65 and older, as well as states' percentage of distributing previous vaccine allotments.
"If you are not using vaccines that you have the right to, then we should be rebalancing to states that are using that vaccine," Azar said on Jan. 12.
A New York Times report, last updated Friday, has N.C. ranked 42nd with just 2.5% of its population having at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose, or 302,824 out of 10.5 million residents.
The same report lists N.C. as having used 30% of the 999,650 doses distributed to the state by U.S. DHHS. The nearly 1 million doses include those sent to CVS Health and Walgreens to administer vaccinations to most of the long-term care facilities in N.C.
By comparison, West Virginia ranks first for vaccinating the most members of its population at 6.5%, or 134,207 out of 1.78 million. It also has used the highest percentage of its doses at 65% of 205,475.
A Bloomberg News report, updated Saturday, ranked North Carolina 13th in total doses administered at 32.6%, or 325,198 out of 999,650.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Thursday that the statewide vaccination total is up to 326,198 statewide, including at least 44,271 who have received both doses.
DHHS is establishing nine mass-vaccination sites in the state, including one in Forsyth operating by the county Department of Public Health.
Novant Health Inc. plans to open its mass-vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall by Jan. 25, while Atrium Health also has plans for a similar, yet-to-be-determined site in Forsyth through affiliate Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Cone Health and the Guilford County health department plan to begin their mass-vaccination site Tuesday at Greensboro Special Events Center.
North Carolinians are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
Currently, all mass-vaccination and county health department sites require appointments for the doses.
