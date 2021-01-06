N.C. tops Business Facilities state rankings for 2020

North Carolina’s business climate has been recognized among the top in the country by another niche economic group.

North Carolina was named Tuesday as 2020 State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine.

The focus of this state ranking system is success in winning projects that create capital investment and new jobs.

It is the first time North Carolina has earned the magazine’s top honor since the magazine’s rankings began in 2007.

Economic projects announced in 2020 represented a combined more than 20,000 new jobs and more than $6 billion in capital investments.

In November, North Carolina tied with Georgia at the top of Site Selection magazine's 2020 ranking.

