N.C. unemployment benefit claims remain stable as expiration nears for two key federal programs

With two key federal unemployment benefit programs scheduled to expire soon, new state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina remained in a familiar daily pattern over the weekend.
The state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 1,807 new claims filed Friday, along with 503 on Saturday, 1,241 on Sunday and 1,670 on Monday.
The statewide daily low of 474 for the pandemic was set on June 19.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
Altogether, there were 9,336 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 8,665 over the previous seven-day period.
Federal benefits to North Carolina are expected to shrink substantially following the expiration of the federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) that are paying $300 a week to eligible claimants.
Although the expiration date is Sept. 6, benefits won’t be provided after Sept. 4 since Saturday typically is the end of benefit weeks.
The programs can be extended by Congress.
However, multiple media outlets are reporting there appears to be little, if any, interest in an extension from the Biden administration or Congress.
There have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina with DES determining just more than 1 million claimants eligible for state or federal UI benefits.
Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there have been 3.82 million state and federal claims filed.
Benefit payments
North Carolina has received $13.2 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.02 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.18 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.27 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.45 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program has provided $1.73 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program $1.22 billion.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 124,844 PEUC recipients as of Aug. 7, as well as 1,722 PUA participants as of Aug. 14 and 51,308 continuing claims as of Aug. 7.
Countdown
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in the two federal UI programs since June.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. No veto override vote has been attempted.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
“The upcoming expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance compensation programs also is apt to weigh on labor force participation,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
Quinterno expressed concern that when the two federal programs expire, “people, especially the long-term unemployed, tend to drift out of the labor force entirely.”
“We’re seeing evidence of that in states that let the programs lapse early,” Quinterno said. “In those states, unemployment is decreasing, yet employment isn’t.”
