N.C. unemployment benefit claims remain stable as expiration nears for two key federal programs

With two key federal unemployment benefit programs scheduled to expire soon, new state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina remained in a familiar daily pattern over the weekend.

The state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 1,807 new claims filed Friday, along with 503 on Saturday, 1,241 on Sunday and 1,670 on Monday.

The statewide daily low of 474 for the pandemic was set on June 19.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”

Altogether, there were 9,336 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 8,665 over the previous seven-day period.

Federal benefits to North Carolina are expected to shrink substantially following the expiration of the federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) that are paying $300 a week to eligible claimants.

Although the expiration date is Sept. 6, benefits won’t be provided after Sept. 4 since Saturday typically is the end of benefit weeks.

The programs can be extended by Congress.