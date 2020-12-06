N.C. unemployment benefits drying up as Dec. 26 cut-off date looms

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PEUC program had paid $695.4 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $691.6 million. That's up from $543 million and $530.1 million, respectively, on Oct. 1.

North Carolina and the nation already has seen the expiration — on July 26 — of the foremost UI benefit program being the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement. That program has paid $4.82 billion to North Carolinians, still representing 54.6% of all UI benefit funds as of Wednesday.

The N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.

"The patterns we are seeing are predictable given the current structure of the state's UI system," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy. "All of the federal programs have papered over many of the flaws in the state's system — a system that has been designed to offer as little aid as possible to as few people as possible for as little time as possible.

"There are lessons to be learned, but I don't see any changes to the status quo coming from Raleigh."

State borrowings?