N.C. unemployment rate dips to another pandemic low during August

The jobless rate in North Carolina reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, dipping slightly to 4.3% for August.
The rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.4% in July.
However, as has been the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The August statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was an 11,761 increase in the state’s labor force from July to August for an overall total to 5.01 million.
That represented a 17,609 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 5,848 decline in those listed as unemployed.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2% from 4.91 million in August 2020. That represents a net gain of 215,224 listed as employed and 114,961 no longer listed as unemployed.
Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is down 6,500 private-sector jobs from July to August, as well as down 6,700 government jobs.
Those government jobs likely involve a much higher-than-typical number of public-school teachers involved in summer school programs. Teachers were hired to help students catch up from the pandemic’s impact on their learning.
In many instances, those teachers' summer-school contracts expired in mid-to-late July.
The typical employment pattern for the summer months is a slight increase in the state jobless rate, which reflects teachers not being considered in the labor force after their school-year contracts expire. That scenario also includes high school students of hiring age and college students after their school year ends.
Teachers are included again, typically in September, when their next school-year contract begins.
In the private sector, there was a net gain of 900 in financial activities and 500 in information technology.
Those gains were more than offset by the loss of 4,800 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, foremost retail, and 2,300 in leisure and hospitality.
Again taking a year-over-year look, the state is up 175,900 private-sector jobs, but down 14,500 government jobs from August 2020.
The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 58,200, along with 39,800 in professional and business services, 23,200 in manufacturing, 23,000 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 14,300 in construction.
Mixed bag
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said he viewed the August state employment report as a mixed bag.
"The household survey was positive, with more people working, more people in the labor force and a lower unemployment rate," Walden said.
"But, the broader survey of businesses in the state showed 13,000 fewer non-farm jobs in the state."
Walden said most economists put more emphasis on the employer survey "because it is based on a much larger sample."
"Hence, the conclusion is the North Carolina labor market took a step backwards in August, likely due to issues related to the continuing caseload created by the delta variant of COVID-19," Walden said. "Once again, the virus continues to exert strong control over the economy."
Not as rosy
The August state rate is just 0.4 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the August employment news — as it has been since November — is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 10.3% in June, while the U.S. rate was 8.8% in August. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
Most economists say the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said that “the biggest question mark is what happens to the labor market, and consumer spending, given that pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs expired.
"Retail sales growth was surprisingly strong in August, but a big drop in UI income will be a drag in September.”
336-727-7376