N.C. unemployment rate dips to another pandemic low during August

The jobless rate in North Carolina reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, dipping slightly to 4.3% for August.

The rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.4% in July.

However, as has been the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The August statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was an 11,761 increase in the state’s labor force from July to August for an overall total to 5.01 million.

That represented a 17,609 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 5,848 decline in those listed as unemployed.

Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.