N.C. unemployment rate reverses course again, rises to 7.3% in September

A surge in North Carolinians unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce during September contributed to another significant swing in the state's unemployment rate.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday the jobless rate increased from 6.5% in August to 7.3% in September.
While unemployment is down from being at 12.9% in April and 12.8% in May, the latest increase raises more concerns about any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and socioeconomic restrictions on the state.
There have been examples — particularly in the leisure, hospitality, restaurant and retail sectors — of workers being called back from furlough in July and August, only for their jobs to be eliminated as their employer closes their local store or goes out of business.
As has been the case in recent years, the state's two main monthly employment measuring sticks reflected different outlooks.
The household survey found an 82,961 increase in the state's labor force from August to September, signaling 38,683 more employed North Carolinians and 44,278 more listed as unemployed.
Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force
In the employers' survey, the state had a net gain of 35,000 private-sector and 13,100 government jobs, the latter likely public school teachers returning to work for the 2020-21 school year.
Teachers are considered as unemployed during the period between the expiration of their previous school contract expires and start of their new contract.
There was a net gain of 12,100 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors, followed by 8,500 in trade, transportation and utilities and 4,700 in professional and business services. None of the 10 private-sector categories had a decline in employment.
"Jobs increased a strong 48,000 — this is the headline," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University. "The jobless rate rose only because more people came into the labor force — exactly the opposite of August."
However, a year-over-year look shows the massive decline in employment in North Carolina.
The household survey finds a 7.2% decrease, or by 352,111, in those considered as employed compared with September 2019, as well as an 87.6% jump, or by 166,666, in those listed as unemployed.
Meanwhile, the employer survey has the state down 246,700 private-sector jobs, or by 6.4%, and down 20,700 government jobs, or by 2.8%, from September 2019.
The hardest-hit sector is leisure and hospitality services with 115,000 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with a 42,500 decline in education and health services, 37,800 in manufacturing and 20,700 in professional and business services.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said Tuesday that "the headline rate only captures people who are actively looking for work, so it won’t reveal the true extent of job and income losses for North Carolina families."
"Only 54.4% of North Carolinians were working in September, down from more than 59% before the COVID-19 outbreak and far below levels that were common throughout most of the 1990s and 2000s."
Walden said the overall labor-market improvements "continue to be uneven."
"Higher-paid professional/business service and financial jobs had good gains during the month, but lower-paid leisure/hospitality jobs declined."
UI updates
Initial state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims continued their ebb-and-flow pattern with 11,051 reported for Monday by the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
That's after claims reached a daily COVID-19 pandemic low of 2,284 on Saturday.
Overall, claims have decreased since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
About 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a UI claim since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
About 31% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Meanwhile, a temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments started being paid Saturday, two weeks ahead of the original projection. DES has estimated that between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
