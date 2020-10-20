N.C. unemployment rate reverses course again, rises to 7.3% in September

A surge in North Carolinians unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce during September contributed to another significant swing in the state's unemployment rate.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday the jobless rate increased from 6.5% in August to 7.3% in September.

While unemployment is down from being at 12.9% in April and 12.8% in May, the latest increase raises more concerns about any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and socioeconomic restrictions on the state.

There have been examples — particularly in the leisure, hospitality, restaurant and retail sectors — of workers being called back from furlough in July and August, only for their jobs to be eliminated as their employer closes their local store or goes out of business.

As has been the case in recent years, the state's two main monthly employment measuring sticks reflected different outlooks.

The household survey found an 82,961 increase in the state's labor force from August to September, signaling 38,683 more employed North Carolinians and 44,278 more listed as unemployed.

Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force