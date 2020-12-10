N.C. weekly unemployment benefit claims rise sharply last week

"The failure of elected officials to agree to another round of economic relief legislation amounts to a kick in the teeth to millions of unemployed and struggling businesses," Hamrick said.

DES reported $8.9 billion has been paid in state and federal UI payments.

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $106.8 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.

The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs also are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the current lame-duck session.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program had paid $707.2 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $718.2 million.

DES said Monday about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.