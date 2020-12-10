N.C. weekly unemployment benefit claims rise sharply last week

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina increased significantly last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 9,183 claims for the week that ended Dec. 5, up 43.7% from a revised 6,391 the previous week.
North Carolina was ranked No. 25 for unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 947,504 initial claims were filed last week, up 31.9% from a revised 718,522 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 19.04 million individuals with an active claim as of Nov. 21, down from 20.16 million as of Nov. 14. The breakdown is 5.95 million workers drawing state benefits and 13.09 million federal benefits.
"Our fears of a significant economic toll taken by the explosion in the COVID-19 cases have now been matched by a spike in new claims for unemployment benefits," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
Hamrick said a new Bankrate survey of consumers found that half of U.S. households have seen their incomes negatively impacted since the outbreak began.
"More than half of them believe it will take six months or longer to recover," Hamrick said.
"We know that vaccines are on the way, which will get us to a better place. But the wait tests our patience and our economy.”
State benefits
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Thursday that 5,830 initial state and federal benefit claims were filed Wednesday. The seven-day range is 2,575 to 9,056.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Since mid-March, 1.37 million North Carolinians have filed a state and federal jobless claims.
The total number of filed claims is just under 2.9 million since mid-April. Some federal UI programs require filing a state claim a second or more times.
About 31% of the 4.35 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-October have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
According to multiple media reports, the White House has switched to favoring a $600 per individual stimulus payment over providing $300 per week in another round of federal extended UI benefits in a pandemic relief bill.
There has been bipartisan support for the $300 per week extension.
"The failure of elected officials to agree to another round of economic relief legislation amounts to a kick in the teeth to millions of unemployed and struggling businesses," Hamrick said.
DES reported $8.9 billion has been paid in state and federal UI payments.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $106.8 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.
The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs also are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the current lame-duck session.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program had paid $707.2 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $718.2 million.
DES said Monday about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $177 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.78 billion with only about $91 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
The federal payments include $587.7 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $17.2 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.82 billion.
