N.C. weekly unemployment claims following national downward trend

This week's edition of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book cites that some industries are struggling to find qualified employees, particularly hourly workers and lower wage positions. Areas where these shortages were said to be most challenging include commercial and delivery drivers, as well as specialty and skilled trades.

"The Fed notes some employers are responding by boosting wages and even throwing in hiring bonuses," Hamrick said.

"The job market should only tighten further in the months ahead, raising the prospect of further pay gains, particularly for entry level positions."

Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, said the latest U.S. Labor "underscores the major task ahead for the nation — getting millions of people back to work."

"Initial claims now appear to finally be on an overall downward trajectory, as the vaccine program leads to long-overdue improvements in the economy and a decline in layoffs.

Stettner said that "despite consternation and claims to the contrary, people receiving unemployment are steadily getting back to work — but there is a steep hill to climb."

"It is going to take much broader and sustained labor market and vaccine progress before the reduction in recipients of long-term pandemic benefits catches up to trends in state unemployment aid."

