N.C. weekly unemployment claims following national downward trend

North Carolina experienced a slight decline in initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 7,574 claims for the week that ended April 10, compared with a revised 7,777 the previous week.
The April 8 report was the first week-over-week increase in claims for N.C. since the department’s Jan. 14 report.
The state ranked 25th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, down one spot from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.23 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 175,623 PEUC recipients as of March 27, as well as 2,460 PUA participants as of April 10 and 90,252 continuing claims as of March 27.
At $6.06 billion as of Tuesday, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented about 54% of the $11.15 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.18 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic at 576,000, down 25.1% from a revised 769,000 the previous week.
The initial claims were for the week of March 27.
There were 16.93 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 27. About 4.72 million workers drew state benefits and 12.19 million received federal benefits.
"With a huge, better-than-expected decline in new claims for unemployment assistance, at long last the economic recovery appears to be picking up speed," said Mark Hamrick, chief economic analyst for Bankrate.com.
“Coexisting with still elevated levels of job loss is an increasing pace of hiring most notably in leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, as well as manufacturing and construction.”
This week's edition of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book cites that some industries are struggling to find qualified employees, particularly hourly workers and lower wage positions. Areas where these shortages were said to be most challenging include commercial and delivery drivers, as well as specialty and skilled trades.
"The Fed notes some employers are responding by boosting wages and even throwing in hiring bonuses," Hamrick said.
"The job market should only tighten further in the months ahead, raising the prospect of further pay gains, particularly for entry level positions."
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, said the latest U.S. Labor "underscores the major task ahead for the nation — getting millions of people back to work."
"Initial claims now appear to finally be on an overall downward trajectory, as the vaccine program leads to long-overdue improvements in the economy and a decline in layoffs.
Stettner said that "despite consternation and claims to the contrary, people receiving unemployment are steadily getting back to work — but there is a steep hill to climb."
"It is going to take much broader and sustained labor market and vaccine progress before the reduction in recipients of long-term pandemic benefits catches up to trends in state unemployment aid."
