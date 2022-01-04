 Skip to main content
N.J. group buys Greensboro child care site
A New Jersey group has spent $1.6 million to buy three Greensboro tracts, including the site of a child care facility, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property at 1700 Benjamin Parkway is the site for Hester’s Creative Schools. The properties at 2708 and 2710 Pinedale Blvd. contain a small office building.

The buyer is SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties Realty Trust of Princeton, N.J.

The seller is HHH Investment Properties LLC of Raleigh.

