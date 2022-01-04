N.J. group buys Greensboro child care site

A New Jersey group has spent $1.6 million to buy three Greensboro tracts, including the site of a child care facility, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property at 1700 Benjamin Parkway is the site for Hester’s Creative Schools. The properties at 2708 and 2710 Pinedale Blvd. contain a small office building.
The buyer is SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties Realty Trust of Princeton, N.J.
The seller is HHH Investment Properties LLC of Raleigh.
Richard Craver
