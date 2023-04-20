A New Jersey residential real-estate company that specializes in affordable housing has spent a combined $13.69 million to purchase two Forsyth apartment complexes, according to county Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

The properties are: Whitford Place, a 76-unit complex at 400 Whitford Place Court in Winston-Salem; and Lyons Walk, a 72-unit complex at 500 Lyons Walk Drive in Kernersville.

The buyers of both properties are affiliates of Foresight Affordable Housing Inc., based in Ventnor, N.J. Foresight also owns and operates the 80-unit Arbor at Cotton Grove apartment complex in Lexington.

The sellers are affiliates of Harmony Housing Advisors Inc. of New York City.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 111 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.