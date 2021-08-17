N.J. group pays $61.8M for six apartment sites

A New Jersey multifamily residential group has spent a combined $61.8 million to purchase six Greensboro apartment complexes with a combined 764 units, according to county Register of Deeds filings Monday.

The buyers of the properties are based at 731 Gail Chambers Road in Jackson, N.J., which has Yaakov Shuman listed as the investor. The main buyer in each instance has Legacy in the limited liability company name.

The 268-unit Legacy Crossing complex at 3900 Hahns Lane was the most expensive property, being sold for $19.64 million.

The Arbor Crest complex at 217-219 W. Vandalia Road was sold for $11.99 million. The 144-unit Legacy Pointe complex at 2 Summerfield Lane was sold for $11.89 million.

The Arbor Crest properties at 3512 S. Elm-Eugene St. and 107 W. Vandalia Road were sold for a combined $9.6 million. Legacy Sedgefield property at 4100 Stirrup Drive was sold for $8.69 million.

