N.J. group purchases Celebration Station property

The site of the Celebration Station amusement center in Greensboro changed hands twice last week with a New Jersey commercial realty trust becoming the new owner.
The 8.32-acre property is at 4315 Big Tree Way fronting westbound Interstate 40 near Wendover Avenue.
There was a three-way transaction involving the property, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Monday.
Celebration Station Properties Inc. of Merrillville, Ind., had owned the property for nearly 16½ years, having paid $4.56 million for the tract in July 2006.
The Indiana company sold the property on Jan. 31 to Celebration Station Propco LLC, which is affiliated with Track Holdings LLC of Denver, for $7.44 million.
A minute later on Jan. 31, the Denver company sold the property to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Property Realty Trust of Princeton, N.J., also for $7.44 million.
It is the latest purchase by Essential is in the Triad, which it has 17 properties in the state, according to its website.
In January, the same Essential affiliate paid $1.6 million to buy three Greensboro tracts, including the site of a child care facility.
The property at 1700 Benjamin Parkway is the site for Hester’s Creative Schools. The properties at 2708 and 2710 Pinedale Blvd. contain a small office building.
The affiliate also paid $1.61 million for a Ruff Housing property, an 0.67-acre tract at 336 Witt St., which has an 8,500-square-foot Ruff House building. Also included is a 1-acre tract at 346 Witt St., which has a 16,560-square-foot building.
In November, the affiliate paid $2.02 million on the Ruff Housing property at 5648 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem that contains a 10,150-square-foot building.
That same month, it also bought the 1.07-acre property at 15 Battleground Court in Greensboro for $2.92 million that contains a 14,674-square-foot building
