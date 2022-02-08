N.J. group purchases Celebration Station property

The site of the Celebration Station amusement center in Greensboro changed hands twice last week with a New Jersey commercial realty trust becoming the new owner.

The 8.32-acre property is at 4315 Big Tree Way fronting westbound Interstate 40 near Wendover Avenue.

There was a three-way transaction involving the property, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Monday.

Celebration Station Properties Inc. of Merrillville, Ind., had owned the property for nearly 16½ years, having paid $4.56 million for the tract in July 2006.

The Indiana company sold the property on Jan. 31 to Celebration Station Propco LLC, which is affiliated with Track Holdings LLC of Denver, for $7.44 million.

A minute later on Jan. 31, the Denver company sold the property to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Property Realty Trust of Princeton, N.J., also for $7.44 million.

It is the latest purchase by Essential is in the Triad, which it has 17 properties in the state, according to its website.