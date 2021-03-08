N.J. logistics company pays $74 million for Greensboro warehouse facility

The real-estate arm of New Jersey logistics group has paid $74 million to buy the mammoth 1.6-million square foot former Kmart distribution warehouse in Greensboro.

The buyer of the property at 300 Penry Road is Penry Road Logistics LLC, an affiliate of NFI Real Estate LLC of Camden, N.J.

The seller is Drake Pacer Penry Acquisition LLC of Cohasset, Mass. The seller bought the 93-acre property in March 2019 for $49.75 million as part of the Kmart bankruptcy proceedings.

NFI could not be immediately reached for comment on the decision to purchase the property.

The company website lists an expansion project in Greensboro among its fiscal 2020 infrastructure achievements.

NFI opened operations in the Penry Road facility in April 2016 with an initial workforce of 60. The current workforce is unclear.

At that time, NFI said it has been looking for a year for a location in the Carolinas.

“We started this project knowing we needed a location in the Triad,” Michael Landsburg, NFI Vice President of Real Estate, said in the April 2016 news release.

“This location in Greensboro also gives us access to major highways which is essential for our business.”