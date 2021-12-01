 Skip to main content
N.J. realty trust buys another local Ruff Housing site
N.J. realty trust buys another local Ruff Housing site

Another Ruff Housing property in Winston-Salem has been sold to a New Jersey-based realty trust, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The transaction included the 0.67-acre tract at 336 Witt St., which has an 8,500-square-foot Ruff House building. Also included is a 1-acre tract at 346 Witt St., which has a 16,560-square-foot building.

The total purchase price was $1.61 million. The buyer is SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties of Princeton, N.J.

Essential specializes in single-tenant properties for lease. It has 16 properties in North Carolina.

In November, the affiliate paid $2.02 million on the Ruff Housing property at 5648 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem that contains a 10,150-square-foot building. It also bought the 1.07-acre property at 15 Battleground Court in Greensboro for $2.92 million that contains a 14,674-square-foot building.

The seller of the Witt properties is P4F-Witt LLC of Raleigh.

