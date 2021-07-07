N.Y. governor signs two potentially pivotal firearms liability bills into law

Two first-of-their-kind state firearms liability bills were signed into law Tuesday by New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Senate Bill 7196 allows the public to hold gun manufacturers liable for their products’ creating a public nuisance and the harm those products cause.
Those manufacturers include Sturm, Ruger & Co., which has about 490 employees in Mayodan, along with Smith & Wesson and Sig Sauer
Firearms manufacturers cannot endanger the safety and health of the public through the sale, manufacturing, importing or marketing of the products they sell, according to the law that went into effect immediately.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 5000 prohibits the sale of firearms to anyone with an outstanding warrant for a felony or serious offense. Cuomo said SB500 closes a loophole.
It is likely the laws will be challenged in federal court.
In 2005, the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act was signed into law. That legislation provided firearms manufacturers and dealers with a high level of immunity from being held liable when crimes are committed with their products.
However, firearms manufacturers can be sued for defective products, among certain potential liabilities.
“The only industry in the United States of America immune from lawsuits are the gun manufacturers, thanks to George Bush and the NRA,” Cuomo said in a statement.
“The law capitalizes on an exception that holds the industry responsible in some cases for breaking state laws with regards to sales and marketing,” according to Bloomberg Law.
“Of all the challenges we face every day in New York, few are as difficult to bear as the scourge of gun violence plaguing our communities,” Cuomo said.
“I am not only signing a new law that does away with this immunity, giving New York the ability to hold them accountable, but also closing the destructive Trump loophole which has allowed people with active warrants to purchase guns for far too long.”
According to the N.Y. governor’s office, “this legislation will allow for a lawsuit to be brought in cases where reasonable controls and procedures are not in place, ensuring that responsible manufacturers and dealers will not be held accountable for the actions of criminal actors.”
Bloomberg Law said SB7196 targets the so-called “iron pipeline,” which is used to describe the illegal trafficking of guns along the I-95 corridor starting in Florida and going through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania into New York.
According to a N.Y. State Attorney General task force report, of the more than 46,500 firearms that could be traced back to specific states and recovered in New York between 2010 and 2015, 74% were from outside the state.
Second bill
The second bill prohibits the sale, purchase or transfer of firearms to anyone known to have an outstanding warrant for a felony or serious offense. It prohibits the buying, selling and gifting of guns if the buyer is known to have a warrant for a felony or serious offense. This bill was proposed as part of the 2021 State of the State.
SB5000 focuses on a Trump administration change in 2017 in how firearms purchases are prohibited.
One of the first steps taken by the Trump administration’s Justice Department was to alter how the National Instant Background Check System was used to track firearms sales.
Instead of tracing individuals subject to any arrest warrant, the Justice policy was changed to include only those individuals who had fled from one state to another for the purpose of evading prosecution for a crime while subject to an active or imminent arrest warrant.
SB5000 addresses the issue by prohibiting any individual subject to an outstanding arrest warrant for a felony or serious misdemeanor from being issued or maintaining a firearms license, which is necessary to purchase a pistol or revolver.
Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, said in a statement she views the 2005 federal law as “federal overreach to protect the gun industry in every way possible.”
She said SB7196 represents “an important step to right that wrong and protect its citizens from gun violence.”
“As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I look forward to enforcing the public nuisance law and I stand ready to defend it against all legal challenges.”
336-727-7376