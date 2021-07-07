N.Y. governor signs two potentially pivotal firearms liability bills into law

“The law capitalizes on an exception that holds the industry responsible in some cases for breaking state laws with regards to sales and marketing,” according to Bloomberg Law.

“Of all the challenges we face every day in New York, few are as difficult to bear as the scourge of gun violence plaguing our communities,” Cuomo said.

“I am not only signing a new law that does away with this immunity, giving New York the ability to hold them accountable, but also closing the destructive Trump loophole which has allowed people with active warrants to purchase guns for far too long.”

According to the N.Y. governor’s office, “this legislation will allow for a lawsuit to be brought in cases where reasonable controls and procedures are not in place, ensuring that responsible manufacturers and dealers will not be held accountable for the actions of criminal actors.”

Bloomberg Law said SB7196 targets the so-called “iron pipeline,” which is used to describe the illegal trafficking of guns along the I-95 corridor starting in Florida and going through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania into New York.