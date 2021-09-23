 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.Y. residential group buys Greensboro apartment complexes
0 Comments

N.Y. residential group buys Greensboro apartment complexes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A New York multifamily residential management company has spent $15.9 million to purchase the Grand Summit apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The complex at 601 Friendway Road contains 120 units.

The buyer is Grand Summit Apartments LLC, which shares the 2040 Military Road, Tonawanda, N.Y., address as Glendale Communities near Buffalo.

In a separate transaction, Glendale affiliate Century Oaks NC LLC paid $6.8 million to buy the 60-unit Century Oaks apartment complex at 337 Guilford College Road.

Glendale also manages the Hunt Club apartments complex in Winston-Salem, which it bought for $9.92 million in August 2020.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News