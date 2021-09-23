N.Y. residential group buys Greensboro apartment complexes

A New York multifamily residential management company has spent $15.9 million to purchase the Grand Summit apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The complex at 601 Friendway Road contains 120 units.
The buyer is Grand Summit Apartments LLC, which shares the 2040 Military Road, Tonawanda, N.Y., address as Glendale Communities near Buffalo.
In a separate transaction, Glendale affiliate Century Oaks NC LLC paid $6.8 million to buy the 60-unit Century Oaks apartment complex at 337 Guilford College Road.
Glendale also manages the Hunt Club apartments complex in Winston-Salem, which it bought for $9.92 million in August 2020.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.