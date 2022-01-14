 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nasdaq 100 set to add Old Dominion Freight Line
0 Comments

Nasdaq 100 set to add Old Dominion Freight Line

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nasdaq has shifted Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. to its Nasdaq 100 stock listing in place of Peloton Interactive. The exchange is effective Jan. 24.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is set to join Jan. 24 the Nasdaq 100, which is comprised of the largest non-financial firms listed on the exchange.

The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the largest non-financial firms listed on the exchange.

Old Dominion also will replace Peloton in the Nasdaq 100 equal weight and the Nasdaq 100 ex-tech listings.

“This was as the result of changes in the market capitalization of the companies, with Old Dominion being added due to its increase in value,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

“This will have a short-term effect, as all funds that track Nasdaq 100 will sell their holdings in Peloton and buy Old Dominion.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert