Nasdaq 100 set to add Old Dominion Freight Line

Nasdaq has shifted Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. to its Nasdaq 100 stock listing in place of Peloton Interactive. The exchange is effective Jan. 24.

The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the largest non-financial firms listed on the exchange.

Old Dominion also will replace Peloton in the Nasdaq 100 equal weight and the Nasdaq 100 ex-tech listings.

“This was as the result of changes in the market capitalization of the companies, with Old Dominion being added due to its increase in value,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

“This will have a short-term effect, as all funds that track Nasdaq 100 will sell their holdings in Peloton and buy Old Dominion.”

