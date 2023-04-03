22nd Century Group Inc. said in a regulatory filing Friday that it had received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.

The manufacturer was told that for the last 30 consecutive business days, its common stock did not maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The share price reached a 52-week low of 68 cents on Monday, while the 52-week high is $2.70.

The notification of noncompliance has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's common stock. The company has up to 180 days – until Sept. 27 – to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business day. It could be granted an additional 180 days if it fails to meet the share price requirement.

22nd Century reported a near tripling in fourth-quarter revenue that was more than offset by a near tripling in cost of goods and operational expenses. 22nd Century had a loss of $26.3 million, compared with a loss of $13.9 million a year ago.