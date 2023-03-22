National homebuilder Lennar said Wednesday it plans to expand its presence in the Triad through pursuing land acquisition and new community development opportunities.

Lennar’s first new home community in Walkertown, High Knoll, features homes ranging from 2,472 to 2,619 square feet, along with four to five bedrooms and three baths. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

Lennar’s target homebuyers are entry-level, first-time and move-up buyers. As it expands in the area, Lennar's offerings will include townhomes, single-family homes and a 55-and-older active adult community.

Lennar said each of its neighborhoods “reflects the unique characteristics of the area, offering everything from on-site parks, pools and pavilions to locations near quaint downtowns and natural recreation areas.”

