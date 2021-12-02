National Pawn opens second Winston-Salem store

National Jewelry & Pawn Inc., a Durham-based pawn retailer, said Thursday it has opened its second National Pawn retail store in Winston-Salem at 1511 S. Stratford Road.
The other Winston-Salem store is at 3600 Reynolda Road. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (336) 934-4402.
The retailer has two stores in Greensboro and one in Burlington among its 23 locations in North Carolina.
The pawn shop focuses on pawning and selling fine jewelry, electronics and game systems, tools and designer luxury items. It also offers a layaway program.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.