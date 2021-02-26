National real-estate group enters local market with two apartment complex buys

A national multifamily residential management group has spent a combined $46.8 million to purchase two Winston-Salem apartment complexes.

Harbor Group International, based in Norfolk, Va., paid $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Friday.

The buyers are Corners Crystal Lake Gardens LP and Mill Creek Gardens LP.

The sellers was AGM Crystal Lake LLC and AGM Mill Creek LLC, both affiliate of Angelo Gordon, a privately held real estate and investment firm based in New York City.

Harbor Group has more than 45,000 multifamily units in its portfolio, along with more than 4.9 million square feet of commercial real estate.

The Corners at Crystal Lake is located at 2700 Reynolda Road near Fairlawn Road. It was built in 1982 and has 240 units.

Mill Creek Flats is located at 5771 Stone Mill Drive in the northeast part of the city. It was built in 1984 and has 220 units.

Harbor officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the purchases that both closed Thursday.