National real-estate group enters local market with two apartment complex buys

A national multifamily residential management group has spent a combined $46.8 million to purchase two Winston-Salem apartment complexes.
Harbor Group International, based in Norfolk, Va., paid $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Friday.
The buyers are Corners Crystal Lake Gardens LP and Mill Creek Gardens LP.
The sellers was AGM Crystal Lake LLC and AGM Mill Creek LLC, both affiliate of Angelo Gordon, a privately held real estate and investment firm based in New York City.
Harbor Group has more than 45,000 multifamily units in its portfolio, along with more than 4.9 million square feet of commercial real estate.
The Corners at Crystal Lake is located at 2700 Reynolda Road near Fairlawn Road. It was built in 1982 and has 240 units.
Mill Creek Flats is located at 5771 Stone Mill Drive in the northeast part of the city. It was built in 1984 and has 220 units.
Harbor officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the purchases that both closed Thursday.
According to Harbor's website, it appears to be the group's first apartment complex purchase in North Carolina. It has five pharmacy store properties in the state, including a Walgreens in Mocksville.
At least 56 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $606.8 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The previous largest acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem.
The gated community at 1600 W. First St. was sold on Jan. 20 for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners, according to a Register of Deeds filing.
The Edge Flats features 170 fully furnished luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments in two buildings on 6.34 acres. The total square footage is 338,216 square feet.
The most expensive came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Also in December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
On October, Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa., spent $27.13 million to buy The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. The Enclave is a 370-unit complex located on 28.15 acres.
Morgan also paid $20.65 million to buy Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive. The complex contains 192 units on 20.54 acres.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
