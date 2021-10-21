Nature's Value pays $10.5 million for Whitaker Park building; sketching out renovation plans under way

"We are beginning the process of finding people who can do it, and examining the facility in more detail to come up with floor plans, where we're going to put equipment."

The Nature's Value renovation is likely to follow a similar path to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.'s makeover of the former Dell Inc. plant.

Production workers will need specialty training to adhere to strict dietary supplement, nutritional and safety standards, and clean rooms are part of the production and packaging process.

"Being a vitamin supplement manufacturer, there are very stringent regulations that we have to follow," Billings said.

"We have to make sure that everything we build is not only up to federal and state standards, but up to our standards, which is many ways exceeds what we have to do."

Background

Nature's Value has been made eligible for up to $327,450 in performance-based economic incentives from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, $264,592 from Winston-Salem City Council and $1.95 million from the state.

“We are told all of the jobs will be created by the end of 2022,” said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.