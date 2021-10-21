Nature's Value pays $10.5 million for Whitaker Park building; sketching out renovation plans under way

Nature’s Value, Inc., the largest occupant of the revitalized Whitaker Park campus, said Thursday that renovations are underway within the 426,000-square-foot building that it has purchased for $10.5 million.
The former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant will serve as Nature's Value's headquarters and manufacturing hub.
Eric Billings, the company’s controller, provided an update as part of Piedmont Triad Partnership's 2021 annual State of the Region presentation, which was held virtually.
The company, a global contract vitamin and dietary supplements manufacturer, committed Aug. 10 to the business park. It is relocating its headquarters from Coram, N.Y., as well as consolidating operations from Lexington.
Nature's Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs at the Whitaker Park site, along with transferring about 80 existing jobs. It has pledged to spend $21.8 million on capital investments that include advanced manufacturing and testing equipment.
Billings said the goal remains to begin production in early to mid-2023, but cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on sourcing raw materials and equipment could lead to a delay.
"I don't know exactly where we are in the transition process and when this is going to finish," Billings said. "It's going to be a major undertaking.
"We are beginning the process of finding people who can do it, and examining the facility in more detail to come up with floor plans, where we're going to put equipment."
The Nature's Value renovation is likely to follow a similar path to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.'s makeover of the former Dell Inc. plant.
Production workers will need specialty training to adhere to strict dietary supplement, nutritional and safety standards, and clean rooms are part of the production and packaging process.
"Being a vitamin supplement manufacturer, there are very stringent regulations that we have to follow," Billings said.
"We have to make sure that everything we build is not only up to federal and state standards, but up to our standards, which is many ways exceeds what we have to do."
Background
Nature's Value has been made eligible for up to $327,450 in performance-based economic incentives from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, $264,592 from Winston-Salem City Council and $1.95 million from the state.
“We are told all of the jobs will be created by the end of 2022,” said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
Nature’s Value has two years to make its capital investment and bring in the new jobs.
Local officials have noted that the length of time it takes for the move to be carried out could be longer than expected.
Oscar Ramjeet, the chief executive of Nature’s Value, said that the company’s existing operations in North Carolina gave the state “significant workforce and location advantages here.”
“We distribute our products to 21 countries, and our capabilities to reach clients around the globe is unmatched from here in Winston-Salem,” Ramjeet said in a news release.
Officials at the Whitaker Park Development Authority said in August that the latest recruitment brings the manufacturing campus to more than 90% leased or sold, and more than $100 million in additional development planned or already in progress.
