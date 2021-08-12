Natuzzi expands use of iconic High Point Market building

Natuzzi Americas said this week it is transforming its iconic downtown High Point home furnishings showroom into a multi-tenant building.
The goal is providing the 110,000-square-foot building into the largest exhibition space dedicated to a curated selection of Italian design home furnishings at the High Point Market.
The restructured showroom at 130 W. Commerce Ave. will debut during the fall market set for Oct. 16-20.
The building, in the shape of a ship, has been rebranded as Casa Italia. Natuzzi Italia and Natuzzi Editions will anchor the first floor. Taking space in the building will be Calia Italia, a manufacturer of sofas and chairs in leather and fabric.
Richard Craver
