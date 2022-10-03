 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC A&T apartment group buys Sebastian Village II lots

NCAT N.C. A&T sign 2018

N.C. A&T apartment management group pays $15.65 million for two Sebastian Village II lots

 John Newsom

The apartment management group of N.C. A&T State University has paid a combined $15.65 million for two lots of Sebastian Village II, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The properties are at 1600 E. Washington St. and 1608 S. Booker St.

The buyer is Aggie Apartment Life Holding Corp. LLC of Greensboro.

The sellers are Univ Landing NCAT LLC and Univ Landing NCAT II LLC, both of Raleigh.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

