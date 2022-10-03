NC A&T apartment group buys Sebastian Village II lots

The apartment management group of N.C. A&T State University has paid a combined $15.65 million for two lots of Sebastian Village II, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are at 1600 E. Washington St. and 1608 S. Booker St.
The buyer is Aggie Apartment Life Holding Corp. LLC of Greensboro.
The sellers are Univ Landing NCAT LLC and Univ Landing NCAT II LLC, both of Raleigh.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today