NC economic development leader named to federal council

Christopher Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., was named Tuesday to a two-year term on the U.S. Investment Advisory Council.

Chung was appointed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to the council, which has 34 representatives from state and regional economic development teams, associations and global businesses.

The council serves as Commerce’s principal advisory council for retaining and promoting foreign direct investment in the United States.

Since its establishment in 2016, the council has provided recommendations on workforce development, infrastructure improvements and how to maintain the nation’s status as a leading destination for foreign direct investment.

It is the second appointment Chung has received in 2022 from Raimondo. He was named in May to the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.