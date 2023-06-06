The Economic Development Partnership of N.C. said Tuesday it has received Business Facilities magazine’s inaugural 2023 Economic Development Organization award in the state category.
North Carolina is one of four state groups receiving the distinction, which weighs economic development projects and creating new economic development growth for communities across their states.
The Arizona Commerce Authority, Empire State Development-New York and the Mississippi Development Authority were the other organizations.
