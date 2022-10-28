 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NC economic index shows improvement in September

  • 0

The elections are about more than just politics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

The North Carolina economy showed signs of slight improvement from August to September, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Thursday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 0.8% from August to September. The index, however, remains down 1.1% from September 2021.

The biggest factor was a 14.1% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims also are down 22.4% from a year ago. Building permits were up 12.2% month over month, but still down 11% over the year.

The trend in the Index since the spring has been downward, thereby suggesting a slowing of economic growth in North Carolina," Walden said. Slower growth remains the forecast from the index.

People are also reading…

"The big question is whether slower growth means continued growth — but at a slower pace? Or does it mean a contraction of growth, better known as a recession?"

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert