NC economic index shows improvement in September

The North Carolina economy showed signs of slight improvement from August to September, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Thursday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 0.8% from August to September. The index, however, remains down 1.1% from September 2021.

The biggest factor was a 14.1% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims also are down 22.4% from a year ago. Building permits were up 12.2% month over month, but still down 11% over the year.

The trend in the Index since the spring has been downward, thereby suggesting a slowing of economic growth in North Carolina," Walden said. Slower growth remains the forecast from the index.

"The big question is whether slower growth means continued growth — but at a slower pace? Or does it mean a contraction of growth, better known as a recession?"