NC economy follows erratic pattern with dip in October

The North Carolina economy remained on its erratic pattern, this time taking a drip from September to October, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Saturday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 1% from September to October. The index is now down 2.2% from October 2021.

The biggest factor was a 7.2% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are down 8.3% from a year ago. Building permits were unchanged month over month, but still down 15.3% over the year.

"The index’s reduction continues a pullback that began in the spring," Walden said. "The new reading of the index is just another sign that the state’s economy will continue to slow.

"But if a slower economy causes price inflation to moderate, will it be worth it? The answer likely depends on how slow the economy becomes."