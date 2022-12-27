NC economy gains momentum in November with fewer unemployment claims

The North Carolina economy remained on its erratic pattern, this time improving slightly from October to November, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Monday.
It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index was up 0.3% from October to November.
The biggest factor was an 18.3% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are down 39.8% from a year ago.
However, building permits decreased by 2.1% month over month, and are down 5.6% over the year.
Year over year, the index is down 1.8% from November 2021.
“With its downward trend since the spring, the index is still forecasting a slowdown in the state economy,” Walden said.
“But the pullback in the index has been modest. This suggests that any decline in the future North Carolina economy will be modest.”
Walden said some aspects of the state’s economy have improved in recent months, such as regular gasoline prices dropping to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
However, he said inflation remains a major concern going into 2023.
“The bottom line is, most people are still struggling economically as we end one year and move on to another,” Walden said.
“Even if a person received a pay boost in 2022, it was likely less than the increase in prices they paid. If your income rises less than prices, then your standard of living has dropped.”
Walden said it appears that more pandemic-driven supply chain issues have been sorted out.
“One measure shows the intensity of supply problems improving 75% since 2021,” Walden said.
“As a result, sellers have more inventories and delivery times have returned to pre-pandemic levels. The improvement in the supply chain should, by itself, moderate inflation.”
Walden cautioned that the supply chain improvements are not likely to ease inflation enough to halt the Federal Reserve’s rounds of increasing interest rates.
“In the Fed’s view, we are trying to spend more than the economy can provide,” Walden said.
“This puts upward pressure on prices, meaning the inflation rate jumps. Even though the supply chain is improving, the Fed still thinks consumer spending is running too hot.”
Walden said despite the Fed’s efforts in 2022 and likely in 2023, “I — and many economists — are forecasting a recession for some period in 2023.”
“The good news it will likely be relatively mild. The unemployment rate, currently under 4%, could rise to 5% or 6%. An unemployment rate at that range is historically low for a recession.
“Still, with a jobless rate of 5% or 6%, between 50,000 and 100,000 workers in North Carolina would be added to the unemployment rolls.”
Walden said businesses that sell products or services that can be postponed are expected “to be hit harder” by a potential recession.
“These are sectors such as real estate, construction, manufacturing, retail, and leisure/hospitality,” he said.
“Businesses selling necessities like food, health care, education and energy, will be less negatively impacted.
Walden said it could be a year from now before inflation is under control and the economy is in growth mode again.
“By then, I think we could see the inflation rate half of what it is today (8%), thereby allowing the Fed to ease up on the brake and slightly pushing down on the gas pedal for the economy,” Walden said.
“A year from now we could see the 2023 recession ended and a new economic expansion beginning.
“So, I see challenges, but then relief for us and the economy in 2023.”
