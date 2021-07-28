NC economy still in slow recovery mode during June

The North Carolina economy resumed in June its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University and released Wednesday.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 0.1% from May, and was 0.4% higher than a year ago. During the pandemic, the index has increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The biggest factor was a 25.4% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from May. There also was a 29.3% increase in residential building permits, reflecting higher raw material and other construction costs.

“The signs continue to point to an improving state economy,” Walden said.

“Except there's one problem — economics cannot predict the future of the virus, and currently there are big worries about the surge of the COVID-19 variant. My suggestion — be optimistic, but also be cautious. The future can always surprise us.”

